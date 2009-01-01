Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: B1 1100 Build #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 33 Posts 162 B1 1100 Build Going to document our build. We race in region 8 eastcoast watercross and want to add another boat to the GP Class, well.. 2 more boats, were building a SC too. Currently my son races in the Novice X2 and Novice Sport spec. I will be racing this boat in GP class and my other son will be racing the SC.



Heres the ski how we got it. I already had a hood in my garage ive been holding for a few years. Although i think im going to sell it and buy a Wamilton 1 piece hood / seat for this build. Bought it from a buddy, and had another friend bring it to our last race in Sylvan beach, Thanks Chris!



IMG_0583.JPGIMG_0582.JPG



Started sanding the hull. Decided i wanted to try something new that i havent seen or been able to find much info on. I bought some 1/4" dowel rod. Superglued it onto the chines. Then filled in the sides with some Duraglass. Next ill put some 3/4oz Fiberglass mat over them and resin in. To keep it all nice and straight i put some 40 grit paper on 2" and 3" Pvc pipe and sanded it down.



IMG_0567 (1).JPGIMG_0574.JPGIMG_0580.JPGIMG_0581.JPG



We filled in all other holes on ski. Previous pisser holes, grab handles, oil level gauge. Ill get pics of that later when we flip it over. After the chine work is done, we will be gel coating the bottom, allowing to cure, then prepping / painting top.



Plans for this ski:



Skat mag 14V set back pump (on the way here)

Skat swirl 16/23 Prop (on the way)

Ada 3 degree reed spacer (got them today)

Ported cylinder / Case / cut head by Tim judge

gp1200 44 carbs

Extreme throttle set back kit (On the way)

gp760 mid shaft (have it)

gp760 shortend waterbox (getting cut and welded now)

Prowatercraft pump stuffer, ride plate, hull extensions

JC Racing rear sponsons

B2 cable / bracket (on the way)



Still need to find a SJ tank and Blaster tank for this ski.

