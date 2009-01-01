 1992 Kawasaki TS
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:48 PM #1
    swmod500
    swmod500 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2021
    Location
    Eldon, Missouri
    Posts
    2

    1992 Kawasaki TS

    Does anyone make replacement floor mats for these or is it best to buy some HydroTurf and just glue it down?

    Is there anything else I can get to make this a little nicer for the wife? The handle bars seem a tad HUGE. Is there any replacement?

    Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:58 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    39
    Posts
    246

    Re: 1992 Kawasaki TS

    I'm sure Jet Trim makes mat kits for these and prob other brands like Hydro Turf or Black tip do to.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. BLRider

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 