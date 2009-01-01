Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1992 Kawasaki TS #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location Eldon, Missouri Posts 2 1992 Kawasaki TS Does anyone make replacement floor mats for these or is it best to buy some HydroTurf and just glue it down?



Is there anything else I can get to make this a little nicer for the wife? The handle bars seem a tad HUGE. Is there any replacement?



I'm sure Jet Trim makes mat kits for these and prob other brands like Hydro Turf or Black tip do to.

