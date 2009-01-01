|
|
-
1992 Kawasaki TS
Does anyone make replacement floor mats for these or is it best to buy some HydroTurf and just glue it down?
Is there anything else I can get to make this a little nicer for the wife? The handle bars seem a tad HUGE. Is there any replacement?
Thanks!
-
Re: 1992 Kawasaki TS
I'm sure Jet Trim makes mat kits for these and prob other brands like Hydro Turf or Black tip do to.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- BLRider
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules