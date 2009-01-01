Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Winter project Wave venture 700s #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 1 Winter project Wave venture 700s Hello all, new forum guy here. I picked up a matching pair of wave venture 700s and Im planning on making a winter project of them to be ready in the spring. What I know about them so far, both have good compression of 140+ on all clyinders. And they will both fire up, but only one will idle after a min. The other needs spray to keep running. So at a min, I have 4 gen. Mikuni carb kits ready to go. The next plan was to remove exhausts and clean water passages as I see one of them had started to melt some foam next to the water box. The exhaust tubes seem ok, then on to do a pressure test of crank cases and fuel systems. So if both machines pass leak down, would you consider the crank seals ok to run? Or is it worth all the trouble to completely remove engines, split cases, and do crank seals? And finally, these came factory with stainless reeds. What are your thoughts on boyesen power reeds (dual reeds) or should I just stick with and run factory reeds. To be clear, these will be used only a few times a year by family and my daughters. No beatings from teenage boys etc lol. Both machines have 150ish hours on them. Thanks!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules