Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750sx help!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Scotland Posts 5 750sx help!! Hi All, looking for a bit of assistance. Had my 750SX for a few years now. Year 1 running great, however towards end of season wouldn't start. Started the diagnostic process and decided the stator was at fault. Replaced the stator, however noticed the bendix was faulty, whilst I had the cover off, so changed the bendix too. Connected it all back up, still nothing. Did more diagnostics and figured it must be the coil pack. Bought and replaced this, built it all back up and started right away. Got about half a season out of it and it would start first time, go for a splash, came in and beached, then went to go back out and wouldn't start. This happened a couple of weekends in a row, however then wouldn't start at all. Checked and random sparks, not consistent and eventually weak. I ordered another coil pack, replaced this and still nothing. Before I open up the stator cover again, anyone any thoughts on what could be the problem? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 39 Posts 246 Re: 750sx help!! Have you checked the compression? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,711 Re: 750sx help!! If that was an aftermarket stator I would go through the testing procedure again. Aftermarket electrics are sketchy at best. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

