Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions
Hey Everyone,
I have a freshly rebuilt Waveraider 1100 with a 63m motor.
My flywheel is damaged (Looks like the magnets are damaged) and the ski wont run with it.
I have 3 Flywheels from a GP1200, 65u. I test fitted one and the motor started right up and idles great.
Ive seen alot of threads about people putting an 1100 flywheel on a GP1200 but not the other way round.
Can this be done safely?
The ski is bone stock so I am not worried about the 65u flywheel being heavier.
I live in South Africa and am finding it hard to find a 1100 flywheel.
Is this a safe option?
Thanks
Re: Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions
The timing on a 65u has more advance. Many people have swapped to 65u electrics BUT.....you have to swap all of it. Flywheel, stator, and CDI.
Re: Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions
Aaah ok, I do have a spare Gp1200 Ebox and Stator Cover etc
Originally Posted by Myself
The timing on a 65u has more advance. Many people have swapped to 65u electrics BUT.....you have to swap all of it. Flywheel, stator, and CDI.
I guess if I cant find a flywheel locally then this is my best bet
Thank you for the speedy reply
