 Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions
  Today, 01:44 PM #1
    danisegal
    Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions

    Hey Everyone,

    I have a freshly rebuilt Waveraider 1100 with a 63m motor.
    My flywheel is damaged (Looks like the magnets are damaged) and the ski wont run with it.
    I have 3 Flywheels from a GP1200, 65u. I test fitted one and the motor started right up and idles great.
    Ive seen alot of threads about people putting an 1100 flywheel on a GP1200 but not the other way round.
    Can this be done safely?
    The ski is bone stock so I am not worried about the 65u flywheel being heavier.

    I live in South Africa and am finding it hard to find a 1100 flywheel.
    Is this a safe option?
    Thanks
  Today, 01:48 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions

    The timing on a 65u has more advance. Many people have swapped to 65u electrics BUT.....you have to swap all of it. Flywheel, stator, and CDI.
  Today, 01:50 PM #3
    danisegal
    Re: Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    The timing on a 65u has more advance. Many people have swapped to 65u electrics BUT.....you have to swap all of it. Flywheel, stator, and CDI.
    Aaah ok, I do have a spare Gp1200 Ebox and Stator Cover etc
    I guess if I cant find a flywheel locally then this is my best bet

    Thank you for the speedy reply
