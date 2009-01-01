Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2010 Location South Africa Age 35 Posts 10 Waveraider 1100 Flywheel Questions Hey Everyone,



I have a freshly rebuilt Waveraider 1100 with a 63m motor.

My flywheel is damaged (Looks like the magnets are damaged) and the ski wont run with it.

I have 3 Flywheels from a GP1200, 65u. I test fitted one and the motor started right up and idles great.

Ive seen alot of threads about people putting an 1100 flywheel on a GP1200 but not the other way round.

Can this be done safely?

The ski is bone stock so I am not worried about the 65u flywheel being heavier.



I live in South Africa and am finding it hard to find a 1100 flywheel.

Is this a safe option?

I guess if I cant find a flywheel locally then this is my best bet

Thank you for the speedy reply

I guess if I cant find a flywheel locally then this is my best bet



