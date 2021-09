Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Guess what?! They have water in Croatia! #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 645 Guess what?! They have water in Croatia! I just got back from a week in Croatia and my first day I rented a jetski to grab some sunset photos. It was a old Waverunner but really well tuned and very affordable compared to other destination areas. Love swimming in the Adriatic Sea and if you lived there, you MUST have some sort of watercraft!



Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

