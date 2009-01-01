 1993 750 SX: 2 Stroke Oil Recommendation
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:23 AM #1
    mcataldo1968
    mcataldo1968 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie mcataldo1968's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2021
    Location
    Pennsylvania
    Posts
    5

    1993 750 SX: 2 Stroke Oil Recommendation

    Fellow 2 strokers, I just purchased 2 1993 750 SX skis for me and my son. I'm new to Jetskis and specially new to these higher horsepower 2 strokes (especially of this age). I did ask the previous owner what 2 stroke oil he used and he recommended a Pennzoil Marine Premium Plus oil (I think because it was readily available at Walmart). How important is the oil selection and should I be running something else? Something more geared to better burn and protecting these older motors?

    I will say, the skis run very good, plugs look good and they don't smoke a ton once warmed up and on the water. Simply reading the label on the Pennzoil produce it looks like its geared toward 2 stroke outboards, at the end of the day its a 2 stroke.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:46 AM #2
    mcataldo1968
    mcataldo1968 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie mcataldo1968's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2021
    Location
    Pennsylvania
    Posts
    5

    Re: 1993 750 SX: 2 Stroke Oil Recommendation

    If it matters I ride in the Northeast, primarily fresh water in the PA area.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. mcataldo1968

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 