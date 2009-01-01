|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1993 750 SX: 2 Stroke Oil Recommendation
Fellow 2 strokers, I just purchased 2 1993 750 SX skis for me and my son. I'm new to Jetskis and specially new to these higher horsepower 2 strokes (especially of this age). I did ask the previous owner what 2 stroke oil he used and he recommended a Pennzoil Marine Premium Plus oil (I think because it was readily available at Walmart). How important is the oil selection and should I be running something else? Something more geared to better burn and protecting these older motors?
I will say, the skis run very good, plugs look good and they don't smoke a ton once warmed up and on the water. Simply reading the label on the Pennzoil produce it looks like its geared toward 2 stroke outboards, at the end of the day its a 2 stroke.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 1993 750 SX: 2 Stroke Oil Recommendation
If it matters I ride in the Northeast, primarily fresh water in the PA area.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- mcataldo1968
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules