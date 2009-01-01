|
|
-
Frequent Poster
coffmans pipe wave blaster kawasaki sx x2 exhaust
kawasaki sx x2 pipe.setup was used on waveblaster 1 with fp manifold or coffman manifold(price does not include manifold,but is avail).pipe $750 + shipping.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules