 Kawasaki 750 X2 Swap Blown Head Gasket
pxctoday

  Today, 04:15 PM #1
    charliebabb
    charliebabb is offline
    I dream skis charliebabb's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    Brawley
    Posts
    786

    Kawasaki 750 X2 Swap Blown Head Gasket

    Hi all, I recently built a 750 x2. The engine is a sleeper from Group K so I know I have no issues there. I broke the engine in per Group k's recommendations and the engine has been running great for about 10 hours now. I've been noticing smoke coming out of my pissers and the engine has been getting hotter than usual. Then. I notice near the PTO side spark plug its getting very oily and dirty.

    This leads to me to believe that i have a blown head gasket. However, I pulled the head and inspected the gasket and it appears to be okay?? I'm no expert but the pistons and head look good? It only has about 10 hours of use on it.. its worth mentioning that despite all of these issues, the ski has been running great.

    Any thoughts? Thanks in advance IMG_0397.JPGIMG_0396.JPGIMG_0394.JPGIMG_0392.JPGIMG_0393.JPG
  Today, 04:17 PM #2
    charliebabb
    charliebabb is offline
    I dream skis charliebabb's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    Brawley
    Posts
    786

    Re: Kawasaki 750 X2 Swap Blown Head Gasket

    PS: the pitting on the cylinder head was there before i had it machined from Group K, and it was still there after the process and they told me it would be no consequence to the operation of the motor.
