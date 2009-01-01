Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 X2 Swap Blown Head Gasket #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2010 Location Brawley Posts 786 Kawasaki 750 X2 Swap Blown Head Gasket Hi all, I recently built a 750 x2. The engine is a sleeper from Group K so I know I have no issues there. I broke the engine in per Group k's recommendations and the engine has been running great for about 10 hours now. I've been noticing smoke coming out of my pissers and the engine has been getting hotter than usual. Then. I notice near the PTO side spark plug its getting very oily and dirty.



This leads to me to believe that i have a blown head gasket. However, I pulled the head and inspected the gasket and it appears to be okay?? I'm no expert but the pistons and head look good? It only has about 10 hours of use on it.. its worth mentioning that despite all of these issues, the ski has been running great.



Any thoughts? Thanks in advance IMG_0397.JPGIMG_0396.JPGIMG_0394.JPGIMG_0392.JPGIMG_0393.JPG #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2010 Location Brawley Posts 786 Re: Kawasaki 750 X2 Swap Blown Head Gasket PS: the pitting on the cylinder head was there before i had it machined from Group K, and it was still there after the process and they told me it would be no consequence to the operation of the motor. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules