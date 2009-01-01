|
I made a Carbon Fibre Bedplate
I'm about a thousand feet in over my head with my current X2 project. To say that I jump all over the place is a huge understatement ... I'm like a 6 year old playing hopscotch.
ANYWAY. While sandblasting my old steel bedplate I found a crack around one of the engine mounting holes. Instead of tig welding it, or buying a new one, my mind immediately went to "I bet I could build one of these out of fibreglass. I have a YouTube channel and some of my viewers voiced concerns about it being too flexible and maybe not strong enough.
The idea went from there to having the plan to do a wet lay up but quickly escalated to me building a few vacuum infused CF bedplates. I made my first mold, modified and repaired it a few times, built a new mold, discovered the new mold made with polyester didn't agree with heat curing and epoxy and made a new mold.
The following are some photos of the project. Not sure how many I will be making but there is currently one listed on ebay and videos on YouTube of much of the process... though it is probably painful to watch as my videos are pretty dry.
001 first mold .png002 mold mod .png003 offset .png004 bagged up.png005 first result.png006 first result.png007 Using on my 1100 swap.png009 SXR copy .png010 high fibre diet.png
Start flaming
Re: I made a Carbon Fibre Bedplate
I thought I would add that the first, green bedplate was a test part and was 2 layers of carbon on top with a fibreglass core and then two more layers on 6oz on the bottom. Total thickness was 4mm (the stock thickness) All of the other ones that I have made are a mix of 2x2 twill 6oz and 22oz unidirectional or 2x2 twill and bidirectional and a total of 6mm thick.
Looking at the photos you can see that I used washers to create a mold that had a 2mm offset to maintain the original engine height. I have test fitted these on my 650 and 1100 engine and they fit perfectly... well... as perfect as a stock unit.
Re: I made a Carbon Fibre Bedplate
Nice work.
Re: I made a Carbon Fibre Bedplate
i know some guys who can stress test these for you
Re: I made a Carbon Fibre Bedplate
Re: I made a Carbon Fibre Bedplate
Oh yeah ? Like a proper test facility? What sort of testing / data? I sent one to the Jet Ski Brothers on YouTube for testing on their 1100 swap SX, but an actual test would be cool.
Originally Posted by CA550sx123
i know some guys who can stress test these for you
I plan on making more, so it would be nice to know if they are way over built, or perhaps could use different materials for strength in different areas.
