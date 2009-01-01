 2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing
  Today, 09:54 AM
    NIL8er
    NIL8er is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    46

    2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing

    2005 grill le rfi
    no beep no gauges no nothing

    ive read many threads and have don't the following

    new battery
    all ground wires clean and with continuity
    Dess has appropriate resistance and continuity
    key checks out as well.
    all fuses are good checked for continuity

    is there anything I'm missing

    i have a 2004 Mpem/ black box with all the same plugs but diff numbers is this compatible ?

    given the history of both skis it is possible they've been ruined

    both previous owners report water logged skis to what extent I don't know. 2005 mpem looks new all n connection clean and doesn't look like ever got wet inside but ski won't show any life with beeps gauges or anything.
    the other mpem 2004 ski has sever oxidation on silver Bosch box.
    NIL8er
    NIL8er is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    just realized this is in 4 stroke
    NIL8er
    NIL8er is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: 2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing

    2005 gti le rfi.

    Auto correct on phone

    is ther a 2 stroke section cant see it?
