|
|
-
2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing
2005 grill le rfi
no beep no gauges no nothing
ive read many threads and have don't the following
new battery
all ground wires clean and with continuity
Dess has appropriate resistance and continuity
key checks out as well.
all fuses are good checked for continuity
is there anything I'm missing
i have a 2004 Mpem/ black box with all the same plugs but diff numbers is this compatible ?
given the history of both skis it is possible they've been ruined
both previous owners report water logged skis to what extent I don't know. 2005 mpem looks new all n connection clean and doesn't look like ever got wet inside but ski won't show any life with beeps gauges or anything.
the other mpem 2004 ski has sever oxidation on silver Bosch box.
-
Re: 2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing
just realized this is in 4 stroke
Originally Posted by NIL8er
2005 grill le rfi
no beep no gauges no nothing
ive read many threads and have don't the following
new battery
all ground wires clean and with continuity
Dess has appropriate resistance and continuity
key checks out as well.
all fuses are good checked for continuity
is there anything I'm missing
i have a 2004 Mpem/ black box with all the same plugs but diff numbers is this compatible ?
given the history of both skis it is possible they've been ruined
both previous owners report water logged skis to what extent I don't know. 2005 mpem looks new all n connection clean and doesn't look like ever got wet inside but ski won't show any life with beeps gauges or anything.
the other mpem 2004 ski has sever oxidation on silver Bosch box.
-
Re: 2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing
2005 gti le rfi.
Auto correct on phone
is ther a 2 stroke section cant see it?
Last edited by NIL8er; Today at 11:11 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules