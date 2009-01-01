Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 46 2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing 2005 grill le rfi

no beep no gauges no nothing



ive read many threads and have don't the following



new battery

all ground wires clean and with continuity

Dess has appropriate resistance and continuity

key checks out as well.

all fuses are good checked for continuity



is there anything I'm missing



i have a 2004 Mpem/ black box with all the same plugs but diff numbers is this compatible ?



given the history of both skis it is possible they've been ruined



both previous owners report water logged skis to what extent I don't know. 2005 mpem looks new all n connection clean and doesn't look like ever got wet inside but ski won't show any life with beeps gauges or anything.

the other mpem 2004 ski has sever oxidation on silver Bosch box. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 46 Re: 2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing just realized this is in 4 stroke Originally Posted by NIL8er Originally Posted by 2005 grill le rfi

no beep no gauges no nothing



ive read many threads and have don't the following



new battery

all ground wires clean and with continuity

Dess has appropriate resistance and continuity

key checks out as well.

all fuses are good checked for continuity



is there anything I'm missing



i have a 2004 Mpem/ black box with all the same plugs but diff numbers is this compatible ?



given the history of both skis it is possible they've been ruined



both previous owners report water logged skis to what extent I don't know. 2005 mpem looks new all n connection clean and doesn't look like ever got wet inside but ski won't show any life with beeps gauges or anything.

the other mpem 2004 ski has sever oxidation on silver Bosch box. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 46 Re: 2005 git le rfi no beep or gauges " nothing 2005 gti le rfi.



Auto correct on phone



is ther a 2 stroke section cant see it? Last edited by NIL8er; Today at 11:11 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules