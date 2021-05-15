Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trade Factory built Riva 2008 Superjet for a SXR-1500. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Belfair wa Posts 43 Trade Factory built Riva 2008 Superjet for a SXR-1500. 2008 Taylor Curtis Superjet, copied and pasted the original add when I bought it off here.

This ski was built by RIVA. I have documentation directly from Mike Hodges at RIVA.

They took a 2008 Superjet, tore it down to the hull and built this ski for TC when he went overseas to tour. Included picture of him riding surf in Tahiti.

RIVA 5 Mil 760 Stroker Motor

Bored, stroker cut and ported stock crank cases

5 mm stroker crank

85mm Flat to pistons

RIVA 48mm Powerbomb carbs

RIVA Intake Manifold

RIVA spacer plate

V-Force Reed Assembly

Billet girdled head

Ported for pump gas

Factory B pipe

Dual cooling

MSD Enhancer

Sealed electrical box

UMI Billet couplers

UMI Throttle

RRP Handlepole

RRP lowered handlepole bracket

RRP steering

RRP billet hood latches

Billet gas cap

Wamiltons hood

Carbon fiber reinforced hull

Quick drain

Intake and prop

Im sure Im forgetting some things.



This is a very trick ski with an even cooler history. Due to me getting older and my shoulder injuries I want to trade for an SXR-1500 as my days on a standup are nearing the end. You will have no regrets with this ski, it is in excellent shape and is a torque monster.







Attached Images

20200409_172217.jpg 20210515_111714.jpg

20210515_111602.jpg F3DF3CDB-2BD6-433C-842B-43626069269F.png

