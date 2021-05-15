 Trade Factory built Riva 2008 Superjet for a SXR-1500.
  Today, 06:06 PM
    DC4L
    DC4L is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Belfair wa
    Posts
    43

    Trade Factory built Riva 2008 Superjet for a SXR-1500.

    2008 Taylor Curtis Superjet, copied and pasted the original add when I bought it off here.
    This ski was built by RIVA. I have documentation directly from Mike Hodges at RIVA.
    They took a 2008 Superjet, tore it down to the hull and built this ski for TC when he went overseas to tour. Included picture of him riding surf in Tahiti.
    RIVA 5 Mil 760 Stroker Motor
    Bored, stroker cut and ported stock crank cases
    5 mm stroker crank
    85mm Flat to pistons
    RIVA 48mm Powerbomb carbs
    RIVA Intake Manifold
    RIVA spacer plate
    V-Force Reed Assembly
    Billet girdled head
    Ported for pump gas
    Factory B pipe
    Dual cooling
    MSD Enhancer
    Sealed electrical box
    UMI Billet couplers
    UMI Throttle
    RRP Handlepole
    RRP lowered handlepole bracket
    RRP steering
    RRP billet hood latches
    Billet gas cap
    Wamiltons hood
    Carbon fiber reinforced hull
    Quick drain
    Intake and prop
    Im sure Im forgetting some things.

    This is a very trick ski with an even cooler history. Due to me getting older and my shoulder injuries I want to trade for an SXR-1500 as my days on a standup are nearing the end. You will have no regrets with this ski, it is in excellent shape and is a torque monster.



