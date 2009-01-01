Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1100 ZXI Slow Acceleration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Arkansas Posts 8 1100 ZXI Slow Acceleration Hi all,



I've got a 1999 1100 ZXI I've done quite a bit of work on, had to pull the motor to replace the bendix, replace starter solenoid, etc.. among other things. I've rebuilt the carbs and took it out for the first time last weekend and it suffered from extremely slow acceleration. It would get up on plane and I topped at around 62 mph, so I'm confident all 3 cylinders are firing. Compression readings were 115, 155, 110 on cylinders 1, 2, and 3 respectively. Starts right up, never died, doesn't bog, but it feels like I'm "coaxing" the throttle rather than controlling it, and it takes a good 2 - 3 seconds after hitting the throttle to get up to speed, and it's heavily affected by small adjustments on the top end and loses power quickly (i.e. I barely let off the throttle and it drops 1 or 2k RPM).



The reserve line doesn't work either due to an air leak or blockage. I have the CV carbs and I've rebuilt the fuel pump, as well as popped open the part of the pump you're not supposed to open. The baffle didn't look great but was still intact, and fuel still moves through the system. I went ahead and covered the outside in gasket maker to be sure. The fuel and oil tanks were also completely drained and filled with new fluids, so I know the issue isn't bad gas.



What I'd prefer is a list of things that it could be and that I could check before dropping the ~$140 on a new fuel pump assembly. I'm not even sure if that's the issue, I'd just like to have singled it out by process of elimination before replacing it.



Also quick edit, cylinder 2 was 115, not 155

