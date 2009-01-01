 94 wave blaster 1 central fl
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:14 AM #1
    masta blasta
    masta blasta is offline
    Frequent Poster masta blasta's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    central fl
    Posts
    260

    94 wave blaster 1 central fl

    located in citrus county fl. 1994 yamaha waveblaster jetski.original paint and decals.701 cc engine with full riva exhaust. fl title. price is $4600 WITH trailer or $4200 WITHOUT trailer
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:26 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is online now
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,413

    Re: 94 wave blaster 1 central fl

    Wow! looks like new.

    Very clean Engine Bay.

    You do great work renewing Jet Skis.

    And how do you get the oxidation of the OEM Paint Job?

    Seen your other Skis for sale on Craigslist. They are all like like new.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 