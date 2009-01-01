Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 wave blaster 1 central fl #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2019 Location central fl Posts 260 94 wave blaster 1 central fl located in citrus county fl. 1994 yamaha waveblaster jetski.original paint and decals.701 cc engine with full riva exhaust. fl title. price is $4600 WITH trailer or $4200 WITHOUT trailer Attached Images 100_7325.jpg (1.76 MB, 5 views)

Very clean Engine Bay.



You do great work renewing Jet Skis.



And how do you get the oxidation of the OEM Paint Job?



