 Yamaha grab handles F/S
  Yesterday, 08:53 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Yamaha grab handles F/S

    7E616FDC-5153-4EA7-B065-05FA793E7B42.jpeg
    two cherry rear grab handles , 30$ shipped
  Yesterday, 09:35 PM #2
    SBrider
    Re: Yamaha grab handles F/S

    these will bolt right up to a blaster 1 hull
  Yesterday, 09:48 PM #3
    Myself
    Re: Yamaha grab handles F/S

    Also fits Superjet.
  Yesterday, 11:20 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Re: Yamaha grab handles F/S

    I like the super jet one , came off a venture , mabye they will fit my SXR too
