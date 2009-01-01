Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Yamaha grab handles F/S #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,822 Yamaha grab handles F/S 7E616FDC-5153-4EA7-B065-05FA793E7B42.jpeg

two cherry rear grab handles , 30$ shipped

these will bolt right up to a blaster 1 hull

Also fits Superjet.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

I like the super jet one , came off a venture , mabye they will fit my SXR too

