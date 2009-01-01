|
|
-
Kawasaki 750 SX: Aftermarket Exhaust
Looking for an aftermarket exhaust upgrade for my 1993 750 SX, any manufactures still making performance exhaust for this older ski? I actually bought 2 750 SX skis used, one already had a PJS pipe on it so that's were I started my search. Obviously that isn't made anymore. The 2nd ski is all stock. I'm on the hunt because the water box has a major leak. Looks like the best option for the waterbox is a TDR aluminum replacement. Just thought I could go aftermarket exhaust and nix the waterbox all together.
