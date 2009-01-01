Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 SX: Aftermarket Exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location Pennsylvania Posts 1 Kawasaki 750 SX: Aftermarket Exhaust Looking for an aftermarket exhaust upgrade for my 1993 750 SX, any manufactures still making performance exhaust for this older ski? I actually bought 2 750 SX skis used, one already had a PJS pipe on it so that's were I started my search. Obviously that isn't made anymore. The 2nd ski is all stock. I'm on the hunt because the water box has a major leak. Looks like the best option for the waterbox is a TDR aluminum replacement. Just thought I could go aftermarket exhaust and nix the waterbox all together. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) fastcar396 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules