1996 1100 wave venture Starting issues ok. Im stumpted. I need help!! here's what i have and what ive done so far.

1996 waveventure 1100.

-rebuilt top end

-rebuilt carbs, even put new sprngs, 80mg 1+2. 95gm #3

-new fuel lines.



-has spark

-great compression

-I can see gas flowing through fuel filter and into carb (clear fuel lines) when i crank and choke.

-THE LITTLE FART WILL NOT START!!!

-it will start if I add fuel (40:1 mixture) straight into the venturi of the carbs (or even straight into the spark plug holes.

BUT it will soon die when that gas is used up.

Is there some sort of fuel kill switch that I messed up?

