 Look for a Skat-Trak Kawasaki 440 17deg impeller
  Today, 06:04 PM #1
    jojorico
    PWCToday Regular
    Look for a Skat-Trak Kawasaki 440 17deg impeller

    Looking for a 17deg 440 Kawasaki Skat Trak impeller.
    Thanks out to Chris Newmiller & Robin Haas
    1994 550sx conversion hybrid 750 PJS reed motor build in process
    1993 550sx PJS 550 t3 reed motor build in process
  Today, 07:23 PM #2
    FOG
    Re: Look for a Skat-Trak Kawasaki 440 17deg impeller

    I've got a beautiful PJS polished stainless 17 degree. It was used briefly for testing. $100 shipped to lower 48.

    I'll quit before I sit~~~
  Today, 08:32 PM #3
    jojorico
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: Look for a Skat-Trak Kawasaki 440 17deg impeller

    Quote Originally Posted by FOG View Post
    I've got a beautiful PJS polished stainless 17 degree. It was used briefly for testing. $100 shipped to lower 48.

    Thanks but really would like to find a Skat trak
    Thanks out to Chris Newmiller & Robin Haas
    1994 550sx conversion hybrid 750 PJS reed motor build in process
    1993 550sx PJS 550 t3 reed motor build in process
