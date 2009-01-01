As the title says. So I was working on the Ski. The exhaust manifold had come loose so I ordered all new gaskets and took it apart, cleaned it up and put it all back together. After doing so I made the grave mistake of connecting my battery cables backwards (very briefly) I realized this and corrected them. I went to start the ski. Nothing. Ive tried replacing the starter solenoid relay as well as the MPEM to no avail. It was running great before this, Im so discouraged. Any help would be GREATLY appreciated!


thank you!