Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993-1996 Yamaha Waveblaster Factory B Pipe w/ Mod Chamber #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2019 Location Buffalo, NY Posts 69 1993-1996 Yamaha Waveblaster Factory B Pipe w/ Mod Chamber Up for sale is a Factory B Pipe exhaust system with a Mod chamber for 1993-1996 Yamaha Waveblaster 701. All of the adjustment screws turn freely with ease and are not stuck. The headpipe, manifold, chamber, lord mounts, silicone coupler, silicone elbow and stainless steel hardware are all included. This is one of the best exhausts out there for the 701 Waveblaster and it makes excellent power compared to the stock system. It has been discontinued by Factory Pipe and is no longer available. Everything on this system is in very good condition for its age and everything works as it should. It appears that this system was NOT used in salt water. There are no cracks, breaks, welds, dents, or repairs anywhere on this exhaust system. One of the threads on the exhaust manifold will need a Helicoil and gasket, and two of the little adjustment screws have the jam nuts stuck on them (these are inexpensive and readily available to purchase). You will also need the one bracket that bolts to the stator cover that supports the expansion chamber (readily available for purchase online), but everything else is included. All of the couplers are there, the lord mounts, nuts, bolts washers, silicone couplers, hose clamps, etc. I've heard that people have made this Waveblaster system with the Mod chamber work on their Superjet, but I can't say for sure that it will fit.....you'd have to do some more research online to confirm this. If you have any other questions, please feel free to ask.



$1350 plus shipping. Thanks for looking!

