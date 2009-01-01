Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Kaw 650SC Overheated #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Columbus Ohio Age 67 Posts 41 1994 Kaw 650SC Overheated I had a new SBT 650 engine installed on our beloved Surf Couch and on the first launch, breaking in the engine with a double dose of Kaw oil and only going at idle speed per instructions, we ran over/through some weeds. More than I thought, apparently. Because we were only at idle speed I didn't notice that it was requiring more throttle that normal required to maintain idle speed until it was too late and it stalled. Burnt rubber-smelling smoke plumed out and we towed it back to the ramp to cool. Next morning I discovered the intake grate had no apparent "grates" to filter weeds, and they had wrapped tight around the shaft. I cut them away and put the 'ski in the water on the trailer at the ramp and it started and seemed to idle and run fine, except for drips of water coming from the rubber exhaust pipe boot. The exhaust pipe surface itself is now more bronze colored than silver, leading me to think it got overheated and maybe the rubber boot was hot and smoking? Can I just tighten the hose clamps and see if that stops the drips? What else might have been damaged that I should check? Finally, what kind of intake grate do you guys recommend if I am to continue to use the 'ski in a lake with some late season weeds? Thanks in advance for any advice. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) orangefinger Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

