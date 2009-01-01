 2000 XPL Coffman pipe install? and water line confusion?
    2000 XPL Coffman pipe install? and water line confusion?

    I've never built a seadoo before only a lot of superjets and blasters and needless to say this is very very different lol I got this ski as a project needing to be finished everything is about done besides the water lines being finished and the pipe installed and no water lines were even in the ski so its not just plug and play I need to figure everything out and triple check.looking for a water line diagram for a 2000 XPL 951 purple coffman pipe install, and trying to figure out what barb the cylinder return #1 goes, it looks like it goes to the lower barb on the right of the pump but the barb on the cylinder is bigger than that one.. If all goes well it should rip, the ski has a purple coffman pipe, TDR water box, rossier head, fresh .30 top end, buckshot stock modded carbs, R&D flame arrestor, V forced reeds, watercraft billet intake and Vforce reeds2000-seadoo-xp-parts.pdf, ovation intake grate.
    Re: 2000 XPL Coffman pipe install? and water line confusion?

    I tried linking the one picture that mattered but only linked the entire manual..
