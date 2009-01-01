Hi, I have a 1992 seadoo gtx. After rebuilding my carbs (dual carbs), I am now having an issue where the carbs are not sucking fuel through the lines. If I pour premix into the carbs it will fire right up then die a few seconds later. When I pull the fuel input line off of the MAG carb, there is no fuel in the line. I tried to suck fuel through the input line with a syphon pump and this did not pull and fuel either. I have also replaced the fuel selector switch and fuel filter. I'm not really sure where to go from here. Any advice would be very appreciated. Thanks!