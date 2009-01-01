Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: What happened to this site? #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,574 What happened to this site? I used to go on in the morning and read an hour of new/added to posts and half an hour at night.



Nobody is posting up anymore did a lot of us move on? I doubt nobodys having any problems that needs answers! Did everyone move to a different site or something?



I check every morning and the posts and replies are a couple days old or even worse a week or older. I dont see the usuals posting much if any.



Whats going on? Are all of us getting older and the youngsters dont know about this site?



Hopefully everyone is out riding this weekend!





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk



1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece



2014 Super jet waiting on a B pipe and Hooker.... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,692 Re: What happened to this site? I've been on here for YEARS! And I check in almost every day. I see the site really slow down in the summer. People get their stuff working and then just ride all season. You'll start seeing more posts soon with the end of the season. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 42 Posts 668 Re: What happened to this site? All the Facebook groups, which are 80% worthless have taken most forums traffic.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #4 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,411 Re: What happened to this site? And most of the Questions have already been Answered...



I usually don't answer Questions that have been answered over and over and for which the Answers can be found with a simple Search.



No need to reinvent the Wheel.



And most of the Questions have already been Answered...

I usually don't answer Questions that have been answered over and over and for which the Answers can be found with a simple Search.

No need to reinvent the Wheel.

Let the OP do some Research and Reading first...



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk 1995 FX-1: Pro-Tec chamber~Skat swirl~Pro-Tec plate~Blowsion Destroyers



1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece



2014 Super jet waiting on a B pipe and Hooker.... #6 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,574 Re: What happened to this site? Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet Originally Posted by And most of the Questions have already been Answered...



I usually don't answer Questions that have been answered over and over and for which the Answers can be found with a simple Search.



No need to reinvent the Wheel.



Let the OP do some Research and Reading first...





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk 1995 FX-1: Pro-Tec chamber~Skat swirl~Pro-Tec plate~Blowsion Destroyers



1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece



