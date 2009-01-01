 What happened to this site?
  1. Today, 09:28 AM #1
    550headache
    What happened to this site?

    I used to go on in the morning and read an hour of new/added to posts and half an hour at night.

    Nobody is posting up anymore did a lot of us move on? I doubt nobodys having any problems that needs answers! Did everyone move to a different site or something?

    I check every morning and the posts and replies are a couple days old or even worse a week or older. I dont see the usuals posting much if any.

    Whats going on? Are all of us getting older and the youngsters dont know about this site?

    Hopefully everyone is out riding this weekend!


  2. Today, 10:44 AM #2
    Myself
    Re: What happened to this site?

    I've been on here for YEARS! And I check in almost every day. I see the site really slow down in the summer. People get their stuff working and then just ride all season. You'll start seeing more posts soon with the end of the season.
  3. Today, 12:16 PM #3
    josh977
    Re: What happened to this site?

    All the Facebook groups, which are 80% worthless have taken most forums traffic.

  4. Today, 01:14 PM #4
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: What happened to this site?

    And most of the Questions have already been Answered...

    I usually don't answer Questions that have been answered over and over and for which the Answers can be found with a simple Search.

    No need to reinvent the Wheel.

    Let the OP do some Research and Reading first...
  5. Today, 01:17 PM #5
    550headache
    Re: What happened to this site?

    Quote Originally Posted by josh977 View Post
    All the Facebook groups, which are 80% worthless have taken most forums traffic.

    Im not a social media person. My friends are. I post up wanted part on this site and get no bites. Ask one of my buddies and ask for a part and have it in a week. Last one was a 701 B-Pipe manifold. I refuse to join those media groups that tracks you and keeps all your personal info. Im a farmer and dont have time to see what someone had for breakfast! If i get a day to ride a week its abnormal! Ill stick to old school!


  6. Today, 01:19 PM #6
    550headache
    Re: What happened to this site?

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    And most of the Questions have already been Answered...

    I usually don't answer Questions that have been answered over and over and for which the Answers can be found with a simple Search.

    No need to reinvent the Wheel.

    Let the OP do some Research and Reading first...
    Really? Just posting up my thoughts .. and i did a google search.


  7. Today, 01:23 PM #7
    Bionic racing
    Re: What happened to this site?

    Mechanics are busy fixin problem child skis now , this is when I do more engine swaps or builds due to cold weather coming and riding will stop , so triggers get pulled , and basket cases start coming in for winter projects , so lack of free time , plus I want to get some tray time too , winters coming , gotta ride ,
