Top Dog
What happened to this site?
I used to go on in the morning and read an hour of new/added to posts and half an hour at night.
Nobody is posting up anymore
did a lot of us move on? I doubt nobodys having any problems that needs answers! Did everyone move to a different site or something?
I check every morning and the posts and replies are a couple days old or even worse a week or older. I dont see the usuals posting much if any.
Whats going on? Are all of us getting older and the youngsters dont know about this site?
Hopefully everyone is out riding this weekend!
1995 FX-1: Pro-Tec chamber~Skat swirl~Pro-Tec plate~Blowsion Destroyers
1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece
2014 Super jet waiting on a B pipe and Hooker....
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: What happened to this site?
I've been on here for YEARS! And I check in almost every day. I see the site really slow down in the summer. People get their stuff working and then just ride all season. You'll start seeing more posts soon with the end of the season.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
I dream skis
Re: What happened to this site?
All the Facebook groups, which are 80% worthless have taken most forums traffic.
Top Dog
Re: What happened to this site?
And most of the Questions have already been Answered...
I usually don't answer Questions that have been answered over and over and for which the Answers can be found with a simple Search.
No need to reinvent the Wheel.
Let the OP do some Research and Reading first...
Top Dog
Re: What happened to this site?
Im not a social media person. My friends are. I post up wanted part on this site and get no bites. Ask one of my buddies and ask for a part and have it in a week. Last one was a 701 B-Pipe manifold. I refuse to join those media groups that tracks you and keeps all your personal info. Im a farmer and dont have time to see what someone had for breakfast! If i get a day to ride a week its abnormal! Ill stick to old school!
Originally Posted by josh977
All the Facebook groups, which are 80% worthless have taken most forums traffic.
Top Dog
Re: What happened to this site?
Really? Just posting up my thoughts .. and i did a google search.
Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet
And most of the Questions have already been Answered...
I usually don't answer Questions that have been answered over and over and for which the Answers can be found with a simple Search.
No need to reinvent the Wheel.
Let the OP do some Research and Reading first...
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: What happened to this site?
Mechanics are busy fixin problem child skis now , this is when I do more engine swaps or builds due to cold weather coming and riding will stop , so triggers get pulled , and basket cases start coming in for winter projects , so lack of free time , plus I want to get some tray time too , winters coming , gotta ride ,
