Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 SX Hooker Impeller O Ring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Oceanside Posts 4 650 SX Hooker Impeller O Ring Howdy,



I am installing a Impros Hooker Impeller on my 650 SX and I have no idea where the O Ring that came with it goes. It was pushed into the splines when I received it, probably so it wouldn't get lost..



I put it in the middle of the impeller between the splines and the threads it seems to fit nicely there but seems like an odd place.

Looked at the Impros installation instructions but there was no mention of an o ring and it was more of a general guide for all Kawasaki's.



Any suggestions would be great. I have the nose boot and just need to know where or if I even use this O Ring.



Thanks for the help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules