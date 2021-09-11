Well his ski is anyway! HA!
I'm Nate G from Mesa, AZ. Just picked up 800 Doo's SPX S/S boat from basically a yard sale. I wasn't really looking for another complete ski as I just purchased a trio recently (96XP, 97SPX, and a Kawi stand up). Right place, right time I guess.
Do I race = NO
Have I ever = NO, not skis anyway
What brings me here = I've missed my skis ever since I sold both of my X4s back in 2007.
Do I know "800 Doo"? = Nope! Only figured out that I have his old ski by looking through old posts for information on the discontinued parts.
Glad to be back!
