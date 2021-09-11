Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 Doo IS BACK!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Arizona Age 41 Posts 2 800 Doo IS BACK!! Well his ski is anyway! HA!



I'm Nate G from Mesa, AZ. Just picked up 800 Doo's SPX S/S boat from basically a yard sale. I wasn't really looking for another complete ski as I just purchased a trio recently (96XP, 97SPX, and a Kawi stand up). Right place, right time I guess.

Do I race = NO

Have I ever = NO, not skis anyway

What brings me here = I've missed my skis ever since I sold both of my X4s back in 2007.

Do I know "800 Doo"? = Nope! Only figured out that I have his old ski by looking through old posts for information on the discontinued parts.

Glad to be back!



Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) fastcar396 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules