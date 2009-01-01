Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Square Nose handling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Alberta, Canada Posts 14 Square Nose handling I have a 91 Superjet and it porpoises fairly bad and i find it turns terrible (almost unpredictable) i have a R&D ride plate (shown below) that was on it when i got it. I checked to make sure the foam isn’t soaked (its not) but the porpoising is terrible no matter how far i lean ahead. I tried angling the ride plate slightly with a few washers and it might have helped 10% with the porpoising. Ive never ridden it with a stock ride plate, is it worth trying an extended ride plate though? I just want to make it at least rideable and able to turn better, any ideas? Attached Images AC2866DA-A0F7-45D7-8159-E926131AE9EF.jpeg (1.31 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Gumbys69; Yesterday at 11:13 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

