 Square Nose handling
  Yesterday, 11:12 PM
    Gumbys69
    Jul 2017
    Alberta, Canada
    Square Nose handling

    I have a 91 Superjet and it porpoises fairly bad and i find it turns terrible (almost unpredictable) i have a R&D ride plate (shown below) that was on it when i got it. I checked to make sure the foam isn’t soaked (its not) but the porpoising is terrible no matter how far i lean ahead. I tried angling the ride plate slightly with a few washers and it might have helped 10% with the porpoising. Ive never ridden it with a stock ride plate, is it worth trying an extended ride plate though? I just want to make it at least rideable and able to turn better, any ideas?
