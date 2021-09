Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 advent wiring diagram? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2004 Location NewZealand Age 45 Posts 3,141 1100 advent wiring diagram? Hi, anyone got a copy of the 1100 kawi t3 advent ignition wiring diagram?

Most is fairly obvious but just want to check on the kill switch as there are a few black with colored trace so need to check.

And would be nice to know which colour white wire is for each cylinder as i dont have the colored plugs on the cdi or coils anymore.

