750sx high and low speed needle won't adjust stock 40mm carb

I have stock 40mm on a 93. I went to check the hi and low speed settings.



-High speed needle would turn in, but not stop turning. I could reverse it and pull the needle completely out of carb.



-Low speed needle turns both ways, will not bottom out or reverse out.



The needles have a plastic cap that sits on the brass needle - maybe the cap is turning and not the needle?

Pop the plastic caps off. Personally, I never put them back on...pita's.

