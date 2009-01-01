Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 XI SS Jet Jon project #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2011 Location Dallas, Texas Posts 61 750 XI SS Jet Jon project Ive got lots of guestions.... First off the facts, 94 xi SS is the donor ski. Cutting the Hull down to just the motor mounts and pump area to bolt into the boat. Boat is a 16' 340 pound aluminum v Hull. Total weight will be around 500-550 pounds Looking for hopefully 30-35 mph out of it.



The plan, 750 small pin it came with, with a Ada head 26cc domes, stock khlien carbs, flame arrestors, Reed stuffers. Stock electronics and pump.



Questions:



I'd really like to have trim and reverse. I know the SC plate and bucket will bolt up, but the sc's didn't have trim.... So my nozzle set up is different.... Is it even possible.



What prop and diameter nozzles should I run. Stock steering nozzle is a 90mm with a weird cut out. I'm thinking it will be along the same lines as what a 750 swapped jet mate would need.



Jetting these carbs for arrestors, any recommendations welcome I was thinking about just going up 5 on the mains and pilots and calling it a day? Attached Images C53F289E-1572-4256-8DE1-4E8F49E1CE04.jpeg (5.00 MB, 1 views)

C53F289E-1572-4256-8DE1-4E8F49E1CE04.jpeg (5.00 MB, 1 views) 79AF14A4-3E8B-421D-99C2-F78CDC0F7ED3.jpeg (2.24 MB, 1 views) Last edited by Sparkmiester; Yesterday at 11:43 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules