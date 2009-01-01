 750 XI SS Jet Jon project
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:36 PM #1
    Sparkmiester
    Sparkmiester is offline
    PWCToday Regular Sparkmiester's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Dallas, Texas
    Posts
    61

    750 XI SS Jet Jon project

    Ive got lots of guestions.... First off the facts, 94 xi SS is the donor ski. Cutting the Hull down to just the motor mounts and pump area to bolt into the boat. Boat is a 16' 340 pound aluminum v Hull. Total weight will be around 500-550 pounds Looking for hopefully 30-35 mph out of it.

    The plan, 750 small pin it came with, with a Ada head 26cc domes, stock khlien carbs, flame arrestors, Reed stuffers. Stock electronics and pump.

    Questions:

    I'd really like to have trim and reverse. I know the SC plate and bucket will bolt up, but the sc's didn't have trim.... So my nozzle set up is different.... Is it even possible.

    What prop and diameter nozzles should I run. Stock steering nozzle is a 90mm with a weird cut out. I'm thinking it will be along the same lines as what a 750 swapped jet mate would need.

    Jetting these carbs for arrestors, any recommendations welcome I was thinking about just going up 5 on the mains and pilots and calling it a day?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Sparkmiester; Yesterday at 11:43 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 