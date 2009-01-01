Ive got lots of guestions.... First off the facts, 94 xi SS is the donor ski. Cutting the Hull down to just the motor mounts and pump area to bolt into the boat. Boat is a 16' 340 pound aluminum v Hull. Total weight will be around 500-550 pounds Looking for hopefully 30-35 mph out of it.
The plan, 750 small pin it came with, with a Ada head 26cc domes, stock khlien carbs, flame arrestors, Reed stuffers. Stock electronics and pump.
Questions:
I'd really like to have trim and reverse. I know the SC plate and bucket will bolt up, but the sc's didn't have trim.... So my nozzle set up is different.... Is it even possible.
What prop and diameter nozzles should I run. Stock steering nozzle is a 90mm with a weird cut out. I'm thinking it will be along the same lines as what a 750 swapped jet mate would need.
Jetting these carbs for arrestors, any recommendations welcome I was thinking about just going up 5 on the mains and pilots and calling it a day?
