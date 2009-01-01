Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 PJS Head Pipe Crack #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,324 650 PJS Head Pipe Crack I heard a strange noise today while riding at very slow speed, a metallic pop. Got back to shore and ran the ski on the stand, noticed water spraying out of crack on the underside of the PJS head pipe. I scraped some of the paint away from the crack. It runs from the underside of one PJS logo to the other side PJS logo.



Has anyone here ever experienced this type of failure? Also, what are thoughts about repair?



Lastly, overall dimensions appear to be same as stock 650 head pipe but not sure about coupler end diameter. Anyone with knowledge to share is appreciated.



