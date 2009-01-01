 New old fart from Central Missouri
  1. Today, 03:46 PM #1
    swmod500
    Join Date
    Aug 2021
    Location
    Eldon, Missouri
    Posts
    1

    New old fart from Central Missouri

    Hey y'all! I'm Todd and I live at the Lake of the Ozarks in Central Missouri. Our lake has more shoreline than the State of California!

    Back in the day, I ran a recreation business at a Marriott Resort consisting of a Gift Shop with Custom Embroidery, Video Game room (~75 arcade games), Mini-Golf, Mopeds, Touring Carts, Slick Track Go-Karts, Guided Horseback Ride, Jet Ski's, WaveRunners and a ParaSail vessel. I am USCG Licensed, FAA SEL Licensed and hold a Commercial Driver's License for Class A with all but School Bus endorsements because I ain't doing no bus! If it's got a motor, I want to make it go!

    I've been out of the PWC scene for close to 23 years, but just picked up a fantastic 1991 Kawasaki 550sx and LOVING it! It was a Birthday gift from my awesome wife!

    Thanks in advance for answers both correct and wise-*** to my stupid questions while I relearn everything I used to know.
  2. Today, 04:35 PM #2
    Bruce in SB
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Santa Barbara, Ca.
    Posts
    2,800
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: New old fart from Central Missouri

    Welcome aboard ��
    "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine
