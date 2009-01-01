Hey y'all! I'm Todd and I live at the Lake of the Ozarks in Central Missouri. Our lake has more shoreline than the State of California!
Back in the day, I ran a recreation business at a Marriott Resort consisting of a Gift Shop with Custom Embroidery, Video Game room (~75 arcade games), Mini-Golf, Mopeds, Touring Carts, Slick Track Go-Karts, Guided Horseback Ride, Jet Ski's, WaveRunners and a ParaSail vessel. I am USCG Licensed, FAA SEL Licensed and hold a Commercial Driver's License for Class A with all but School Bus endorsements because I ain't doing no bus! If it's got a motor, I want to make it go!
I've been out of the PWC scene for close to 23 years, but just picked up a fantastic 1991 Kawasaki 550sx and LOVING it! It was a Birthday gift from my awesome wife!
Thanks in advance for answers both correct and wise-*** to my stupid questions while I relearn everything I used to know.