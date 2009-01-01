Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: To pull or not to, that is my question - 95 Wave Venture 700 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Texas Age 37 Posts 22 To pull or not to, that is my question - 95 Wave Venture 700 Howdy All - Need some help, I have a 95 wave venture that will run fine for about 30 mins on a cold start (fires up no choke first time almost every time) but after about 30 min it starts to progressively get worse and worse till I cant go above 5mph with full throttle - to me it seems like its being starved of fuel but this is only a guess at this point. I redid the carbs early this year and also changed out spark plugs and fuel lines recently from the tank to the carbs and back. my thought is that I should have changed out the fuel lines (had the old grey ones) on the ski when I did built the carbs and also fully clean (pull and wash) the gas tank. Thus I think I might be sucking in gummy crap from the fuel tank and old bits of the fuel line clogging those little filter in the carbs (I am planning on pulling them this week to inspect). But before I go through pulling the gas tank I wanted some other opinions on what it could be or things to check? Ive read things about the fuel tank check valve going bad and a breather tube behind the seat (none I have checked to this point). Finally if the verdict is to pull the tank and carbs any suggestions on the best way to pull the tank or if its even needed to clean it? Finally my fuel gauge hasn't worked since I've had the ski (about 2 years) so another reason I thought to pull was to inspect and see if they are stuck or just absorbed too much fuel over the years and wont float. Thanks for any suggestions! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,681 Re: To pull or not to, that is my question - 95 Wave Venture 700 The Yamaha floats disintegrate over time. Could be all kinds of black float material plugging up the fuel system. The questions I have are.......when it starts running bad, can you gain any rpm by slowly pulling the choke? If yes, starved for fuel. If no, head towards the shore. Idle up to some waist deep water, kill it, immediatel hop off and pull the seat.......is there exhaust smoke in there? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Texas Age 37 Posts 22 Re: To pull or not to, that is my question - 95 Wave Venture 700 I know there isn't any smoke after its been running bad (had an issue like that before and was plugged with sand and got that fixed) - As far as if it will gain rpm pulling the choke I will have to test that one out this week. Should I pull the tank and clean it first before that or just throw it in first? (I could take it somewhere tomorrow possibly to put it in but if not for sure on Friday. My thought was it wasn't crazy hard to get to the filters in the carbs to check those and when I rebuilt it those where full of greyish black crud. Is there anything I can do to fix the floats if I pull the tank to allow me to get a reading again or is it basically a replacement of the whole unit?



Also I do notice when running bad if I let it idle for a min and hit the gas it will try and take off then almost like I let the throttle out go back down. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,681 Re: To pull or not to, that is my question - 95 Wave Venture 700 The greyish black crud is likely float material. If that's the case then the sender is already bad. Pull it out and cut the lower portion off with the floats on it, then reinstall. Check the internal carb filters again. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) 89jetmate, Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules