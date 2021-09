Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 155mm pump stator #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Wisconsin Age 27 Posts 348 155mm pump stator Mag or used oem Yamaha

Whats out there? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,810 Re: 155mm pump stator 66v or 65u type ? Both are 155 , I believe your lookin for a B2 or gp pump , early , pre 2000 ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) fastgtfairlane Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules