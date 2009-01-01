Thread: Kawi 1100 CDI

 Kawi 1100 CDI
Kawi 1100 CDI

    Kawi 1100 CDI

    Looking for a good CDI for a Kawi 1100. 3746 would be great.


    Thanks!
    Re: Kawi 1100 CDI

    Have one of those 3746s
    Re: Kawi 1100 CDI

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing
    Have one of those 3746s
    Perfect. PM me and let me know what you want for it.
