Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 xlt 1200 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2008 Location Michigan Age 35 Posts 64 2002 xlt 1200 Hey everyone, just got ahold of a 02 xlt 1200. It's been sitting for a while so not sure where to start. Put a battery in. I get zero response, no dash lights no clicking nadda. I opened the ebox and jumped solenoid and it cranks but there is no spark. Nothing out of the start button. I'm assuming there's a few thing going on just need a good starting point.

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules