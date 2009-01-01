|
2002 xlt 1200
Hey everyone, just got ahold of a 02 xlt 1200. It's been sitting for a while so not sure where to start. Put a battery in. I get zero response, no dash lights no clicking nadda. I opened the ebox and jumped solenoid and it cranks but there is no spark. Nothing out of the start button. I'm assuming there's a few thing going on just need a good starting point.
Thanks
