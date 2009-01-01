 650sx uneven cylinder burn (single carb)
  Today, 07:42 PM
    440man
    440man is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    3

    650sx uneven cylinder burn (single carb)

    Pretty much rebuilt my ski two whole times replacing everything I can think of. Without going into detail, what is everyones first thought when they see these spark plugs? Im not looking for tuning advise because its impossible to tell what the engine wants at the moment. Im looking for the reason why they are different with a single carb.

    The ski runs absolutely terrible. Brand new Ada head 35cc domes put me at 150psi in each cylinder, good coil, new crank seals... I can go on and on with specs but would like first impressions. I can respond to any questions and give more details if anyone would like.

