Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx uneven cylinder burn (single carb) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location SoCal Posts 3 650sx uneven cylinder burn (single carb) Pretty much rebuilt my ski two whole times replacing everything I can think of. Without going into detail, what is everyones first thought when they see these spark plugs? Im not looking for tuning advise because its impossible to tell what the engine wants at the moment. Im looking for the reason why they are different with a single carb.



The ski runs absolutely terrible. Brand new Ada head 35cc domes put me at 150psi in each cylinder, good coil, new crank seals... I can go on and on with specs but would like first impressions. I can respond to any questions and give more details if anyone would like.



Attached Images 3BB519E1-885D-4F4A-8812-487DF33C6951.jpeg (2.94 MB, 3 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules