Pretty much rebuilt my ski two whole times replacing everything I can think of. Without going into detail, what is everyones first thought when they see these spark plugs? Im not looking for tuning advise because its impossible to tell what the engine wants at the moment. Im looking for the reason why they are different with a single carb.
The ski runs absolutely terrible. Brand new Ada head 35cc domes put me at 150psi in each cylinder, good coil, new crank seals... I can go on and on with specs but would like first impressions. I can respond to any questions and give more details if anyone would like.