Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: what intake grate is this for?? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2008 Location joliet Ilinois Posts 264 what intake grate is this for?? 20210905_141700.jpg20210905_141645.jpg20210905_141653.jpg



this came with a XPL I bought but he also sold his RXX, could this be for a RXX? the rear mount also looks backwards? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,117 Re: what intake grate is this for?? The brand name of this grate is from Inventioneering.



They are a bit rare to find. The give away on the design is the curved “lip” on the scoop and the “bullet” shaped nose. Th e curved lip allows the incoming water from the water source being ridden on to be “spun” the same direction of the pump’s output water flow.



There appears to be some “modding” to remove a rusted bolt head that broke off. But I don’t feel it will affect performance of the intake grate, unless the grate doesn’t mount up flush with the mounting tabs(bolt holes).



It also appears to be for a 951cc motor, if it came off an XPL/RXX. Both of these skis use the 951cc motor.

