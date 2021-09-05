 92 xp solenoid sbt upgrade
  1. Today, 11:01 AM #1
    T$
    T$ is online now
    PWCToday Regular T$'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    35
    Posts
    63

    92 xp solenoid sbt upgrade

    Hi everyone. I just bought a sbt solenoid for my 92 xp. It's the new version solenoid and it didn't not come with any directions. Does anyone have a write up or diagram for putting the new version solenoid in. Thanks
    Re: 92 xp solenoid sbt upgrade

    20210905_105824.jpg
    Re: 92 xp solenoid sbt upgrade

    20210905_105837.jpg
