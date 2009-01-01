Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki TS 650 waterline routing OPINIONS & SUGGESTIONS #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location california Posts 3 Kawasaki TS 650 waterline routing OPINIONS & SUGGESTIONS Hey everyone so Im doing some upgrades to my kawi TS 650 ski and one of them is adding a custom exhaust setup. So with that said, Id like to re run new waterlines and dry out my pipe.



Ive read many different ways on how to run waterlines but not sure which one would be the best way for my setup. Here is what Im working with



mikuni 44mm SBN

boyesen reeds

Bigger intake mani

Custom exhaust expansion chamber

Solas impeller

Seadoo waterbox

jet-works FCV



all opinions and comments are welcome. The engine mods are all a fresh setup so any input/advise on either of these mods would be much appreciated. 9127B957-FA1A-44B9-BF99-0992F8B180DE.jpegFBB617E5-726E-4296-AA7D-65E284288224.jpegFB602406-E56A-4B2D-B262-3200205997A0.jpeg66B43C70-7EE2-4115-B55D-4FDF1F80AB2E.jpeg6C902EE8-2813-4205-B744-007B1A1E3311.jpeg

So this is what I'm thinking…B3F705A7-4BB8-408F-AF24-C62BF8B8F450.jpeg

