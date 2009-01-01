|
|
-
Kawasaki TS 650 waterline routing OPINIONS & SUGGESTIONS
Hey everyone so Im doing some upgrades to my kawi TS 650 ski and one of them is adding a custom exhaust setup. So with that said, Id like to re run new waterlines and dry out my pipe.
Ive read many different ways on how to run waterlines but not sure which one would be the best way for my setup. Here is what Im working with
mikuni 44mm SBN
boyesen reeds
Bigger intake mani
Custom exhaust expansion chamber
Solas impeller
Seadoo waterbox
jet-works FCV
all opinions and comments are welcome. The engine mods are all a fresh setup so any input/advise on either of these mods would be much appreciated. 9127B957-FA1A-44B9-BF99-0992F8B180DE.jpegFBB617E5-726E-4296-AA7D-65E284288224.jpegFB602406-E56A-4B2D-B262-3200205997A0.jpeg66B43C70-7EE2-4115-B55D-4FDF1F80AB2E.jpeg6C902EE8-2813-4205-B744-007B1A1E3311.jpeg
-
Re: Kawasaki TS 650 waterline routing OPINIONS & SUGGESTIONS
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules