  1. Today, 10:53 AM #1
    yama gp
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    california
    Posts
    3

    Kawasaki TS 650 waterline routing OPINIONS & SUGGESTIONS

    Hey everyone so Im doing some upgrades to my kawi TS 650 ski and one of them is adding a custom exhaust setup. So with that said, Id like to re run new waterlines and dry out my pipe.

    Ive read many different ways on how to run waterlines but not sure which one would be the best way for my setup. Here is what Im working with

    mikuni 44mm SBN
    boyesen reeds
    Bigger intake mani
    Custom exhaust expansion chamber
    Solas impeller
    Seadoo waterbox
    jet-works FCV

    all opinions and comments are welcome. The engine mods are all a fresh setup so any input/advise on either of these mods would be much appreciated. 9127B957-FA1A-44B9-BF99-0992F8B180DE.jpegFBB617E5-726E-4296-AA7D-65E284288224.jpegFB602406-E56A-4B2D-B262-3200205997A0.jpeg66B43C70-7EE2-4115-B55D-4FDF1F80AB2E.jpeg6C902EE8-2813-4205-B744-007B1A1E3311.jpeg
  2. Today, 01:15 PM #2
    yama gp
    Re: Kawasaki TS 650 waterline routing OPINIONS & SUGGESTIONS

    So this is what I’m thinking…B3F705A7-4BB8-408F-AF24-C62BF8B8F450.jpeg
