Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 VX Cruiser #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 564 2010 VX Cruiser Helping a friend with his ski, I've fixed a lot of skis and have never worked on a VX Cruiser but here is his message and I haven't looked at it yet, also hoping to get a schematic or a shop manual online to download...



This year emptied fuel since it was old and would not start. Put some non eth in it cranked it no start. Not thinking about electric fuel pump and injectors i cranked it over and over like it was mechanical. I did not know about the 5 second rule . I probably cranked it 6 or 7 seconds. Each time. Cranking it I heard a snap like electrical snap, pop. An oh **** sound. Everything went dead. Came from the rear area near the battery. My suspicion is that the really ominous black box on the bulkhead that says nothing and has a wad of wires going into it. May be what popped! It's a 2010 VX Cruiser



Banjomaniac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules