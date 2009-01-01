Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 steering #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Michigan Posts 30 550 steering Have everything dialed in on my 550sx for carving bouys except the little bit of play in the steering that drives me nuts. What have guys done to get that little bit of slop out of the steering? Do they have any steering systems for the vintage skis?

Just looking for more ways to spend money on this 550. Haha



picture of current set up. I know I can re do it again to tighten it up but as soon as a friend rides it and rips on it I know the little bit of play will come back. Looking for any long term solutions.

