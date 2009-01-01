 550 steering
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 550 steering

  1. Today, 06:56 PM #1
    Mwmiller30
    Mwmiller30 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Mwmiller30's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    30

    550 steering

    Have everything dialed in on my 550sx for carving bouys except the little bit of play in the steering that drives me nuts. What have guys done to get that little bit of slop out of the steering? Do they have any steering systems for the vintage skis?
    Just looking for more ways to spend money on this 550. Haha

    picture of current set up. I know I can re do it again to tighten it up but as soon as a friend rides it and rips on it I know the little bit of play will come back. Looking for any long term solutions.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 