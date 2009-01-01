Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx stock bilge question #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,564 550sx stock bilge question On my 550sx Yamasaki i was taking in a lot of water. Turns out my surf jet Louie tubbies on the carb side de lamented from the bottom of the chine and it was scooping water into the hull. My 500gph rule takes care of it. I dont think my stock siphon bilge is working. I took it apart and the line from the pump is clear into the hull. The anti siphon hole is open.



My question is: do i need to clamp the hoses on the engine side? There stock and its a 1990 hull. The hoses are soft and fit snugly but would a small air leak stop the siphon from working? Im going to clamp them but out of curiosity Id figure Id ask.



The stock siphon should get most of the water out. Its not! Always have about a inch and a half of water in the hull. The siphon pickup is always under water.



Any advise?





