Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: part number for front tow grommet -91 sc #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 94 part number for front tow grommet -91 sc the parts diagrams don't show the number for the front white plastic grommet that has the big nut on the bottom of it and goes through the hole in the rubrail at the very front(and rear) of the ski and allows a rope to be passed through. Does anyone know the part number for this?

thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,674 Re: part number for front tow grommet -91 sc You mean one of these -->https://www.ebay.com/itm/31149652771...QAAOSwvgdW2fTZ http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 94 Re: part number for front tow grommet -91 sc yes, thank you.

