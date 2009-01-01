 part number for front tow grommet -91 sc
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:21 AM #1
    bbar
    bbar is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Coastal, NJ
    Posts
    94

    part number for front tow grommet -91 sc

    the parts diagrams don't show the number for the front white plastic grommet that has the big nut on the bottom of it and goes through the hole in the rubrail at the very front(and rear) of the ski and allows a rope to be passed through. Does anyone know the part number for this?
    thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:19 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,674

    Re: part number for front tow grommet -91 sc

    You mean one of these -->https://www.ebay.com/itm/31149652771...QAAOSwvgdW2fTZ
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:17 AM #3
    bbar
    bbar is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Coastal, NJ
    Posts
    94

    Re: part number for front tow grommet -91 sc

    yes, thank you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. 89jetmate,
  2. bbar

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 