Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jsp brand stators #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Sterling. IL Age 60 Posts 3 Jsp brand stators Hi all! I have been working on my neighbors 1998 kawi 750 stx. He said it was running fine but then died. I replaced the stator with a jsp brand stator if amazon. Now the ski runs fine on the trailer but will only go about 28 mph and sounds like its missing on a cylinder. The compression on each cylinder is about 125. Dvi voltages are red/purple-178volts unplugged.Blue/green-6.5v when plugged, 13volts when unplugged. Cdi output voltage is 2.2 volts plugged in, 148 volts unplugged. So I think the voltages are good?? It have brand new coils and voltage regulator.

i pulled apart the carbs, visually checked and cleaned them. Any ideas? I read a few reviews about the jsp brand stators stating not to buy, if course after i had already bought it. Any help would be appreciated Tks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,669 Re: Jsp brand stators What you'll need to do is use your meter on a household outlet and see if it reads around 120v. If it does, then that stator is creating way too much voltage. Excitor should only be aroun 60-70vac and pickup around 1vac. Then steadily increasing as the rpm increases. I reckon way too much voltage would surely 'confuse' the cdi. Possibly even burn it up. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

