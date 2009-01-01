 FS: 787 Twist rotary valve cover
    FS: 787 Twist rotary valve cover

    Sea doo jet ski 787 engine Twist brand aftermarket rotary valve cover = $160 OBO. shipped ground in contiguous US.

    Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.

    Cash, Paypal, and Venmo payment accepted.

    Send PM if interested in this item.

    IMG_6006.jpg

    IMG_6007.jpg

    IMG_6008.jpg
