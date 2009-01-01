Jet-N-Cat 1990 650 Yamaha from Hot Sports Eckler like Jet N Spray (AVAILABLE)
Hi everyone. I recently purchased a 1997 Sugar Sand jet boat that's got a larger capacity for fishing so I am selling off my baby. I hate to sell it but don't want it to sit since I have the Sugar Sand and I could use some money to help with that purchase. I am not going to list too much about it since you guys on this forum know what it is and can ask any questions. It's fully running and lake ready. I use it now. Has a SS prop and has been clocked at top speed of 34mph with GPS using the Lowrance fish finder that's on it. The trailer is being sold with it. It's a Zieman with a nice toolbox up front. I am including the (2) 5 gallon gas cans too. Really low hours (123.9 hrs). Let me know if interested. I am going to list on local CL and Marketplace but wanted to give a real fan of these boats a shot before the local crowd. Thanks.