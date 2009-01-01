2006 kawasaki stx 12f with 2006 kawasaki 15f engine
I finally got the jet ski running with the 15f engine. It took awhile to get the kinks out. But having a issue when you run full throttle and you jump a wave the engine cuts off when the prop comes out of the water. I have changed the prop for 15f, complete wiring harness, ecu, rectifier, starter relay, vds switch, carb and all the sensors. Runs great other than this problem. I have not replace the down sensor and the meter assy which $1100 bucks. Is there anything I has missed to converting this from a 12f to a 15f?
Thanks