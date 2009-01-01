Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 kawasaki stx12f #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2006 Posts 29 2006 kawasaki stx12f 2006 kawasaki stx 12f with 2006 kawasaki 15f engine I finally got the jet ski running with the 15f engine. It took awhile to get the kinks out. But having a issue when you run full throttle and you jump a wave the engine cuts off when the prop comes out of the water. I have changed the prop for 15f, complete wiring harness, ecu, rectifier, starter relay, vds switch, carb and all the sensors. Runs great other than this problem. I have not replace the down sensor and the meter assy which $1100 bucks. Is there anything I has missed to converting this from a 12f to a 15f?



Thanks If it ain't broke, fix it anyway Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules