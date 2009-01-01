i have a 1996 sp, it has 1 hull drain plug at the rear, somewhat near the pump output. remove the plug and water easily drains out when i take the seadoo out of the water.

i just bought a 2007 seadoo 3d, it has 2 rear drain plugs, but neither plug seems to drain the hull when its full of water on the trailer. its almost like both drains are sealed on the inside with a clear hose that disappear under the engine. so what am i not understanding about the 3d hull drains?