|
|
-
650SX fuel system
I got a 1989 650sx and it bogs at anything above half throttle and maintains the half throttle speed/slows down. I believe the fuel pump is bad since the return line has very little fuel pressure but I was wondering what size of jet I could use for the return line as a short term fix just to see if lack of fuel is the problem?
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 650SX fuel system
Smallest jet they make. May give you an idea if you are on the right track.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules