Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650SX fuel system #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location New York Age 28 Posts 4 650SX fuel system I got a 1989 650sx and it bogs at anything above half throttle and maintains the half throttle speed/slows down. I believe the fuel pump is bad since the return line has very little fuel pressure but I was wondering what size of jet I could use for the return line as a short term fix just to see if lack of fuel is the problem? #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 58 Posts 30,498 Re: 650SX fuel system Smallest jet they make. May give you an idea if you are on the right track. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

