  Today, 08:59 PM #1
    DudeWithAJet
    650SX fuel system

    I got a 1989 650sx and it bogs at anything above half throttle and maintains the half throttle speed/slows down. I believe the fuel pump is bad since the return line has very little fuel pressure but I was wondering what size of jet I could use for the return line as a short term fix just to see if lack of fuel is the problem?
  Today, 09:19 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: 650SX fuel system

    Smallest jet they make. May give you an idea if you are on the right track.
